Iran confirms death of Revolutionary Guards Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri

Key Events

Iran confirms death of Revolutionary Guards Navy Commander Tangsiri Iran confirmed on Monday the death of Revolutionary Guards Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri following severe injuries, Iranian media reported, based on a statement by the guards. Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said on March 26: "In a precise and lethal operation, the IDF eliminated the commander of the IRGC Navy, Tangsiri, along with senior naval command officials."

Israel says finished goods warehouse sustained damage from Iranian missile debris Israeli pesticides maker ADAMA said on Monday that debris from an interception of an Iranian missile attack on Sunday caused damage to a finished good warehouse along with production equipment and systems. ADAMA, part of Chinese-owned Syngenta Group, said there were no injuries from the attack that hit its Ne'ot Hovav chemicals plant in southern Israel, which is now closed. "Efforts are underway to resume normal operations in a gradual and safe manner as soon as possible," ADAMA said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. "The Company is assessing the impact on its operations and financial results, as well as the expected timeline for restoring the affected facilities to full operation."

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Australia PM calls for clarity from Trump on objectives of Iran war Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday said he wanted more certainty from US President Donald Trump on the objectives of the ongoing war in Iran. "I want to see more certainty in what the objectives of the war are and I want to see a de-escalation," Albanese said, responding to a question about his view on how Trump was prosecuting the war. Australia has deployed aircraft to support the defence of the UAE following a request but it has ruled out sending naval forces to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Israeli strike hits Beirut's southern suburbs A strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs on Monday, AFP reported, after Israel issued a warning for people in the Hezbollah stronghold to leave. The strike is the first since Friday in the area, which is now largely deserted since Israel began frequent attacks against Hezbollah in early March.

Asian shares decline as oil prices soar amid war in Iran Asian shares mostly dipped in Monday morning trading as worries continued about soaring oil prices and the potential for further escalation in the US war with Iran. The drops in Asia follow the deep declines on Wall Street last Friday that finished off a fifth straight losing week, its longest such streak in nearly four years. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 4.5 per cent in morning trading to 50,979.54. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 1.2 per cent to 8,417.00. South Korea's Kospi dove 3.2 per cent to 5,264.32. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.7 per cent to 24,519.63, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.7 per cent to 3,884.57. Worries have been great in Japan and the rest of Asia about the effective lack of access to the Strait of Hormuz because of the war in Iran, as the region relies greatly on such access for oil shipments. In energy trading, benchmark US crude jumped USD 2.28 to USD 101.92 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, soared USD 2.88 to USD 115.45 a barrel. Before the war, brent had been price at about USD 70 to a barrel. Investors are now bracing for the war to last for some time, which would likely set off inflation in global markets, and eventually may stunt Asia's economic growth. "Although we do not expect the conflict to be protracted, we anticipate heightened volatility in the near term," said Xavier Lee, senior equity analyst at Morningstar Research. Oil prices are again climbing after momentarily easing when President Donald Trump extended a self-imposed deadline to "obliterate" Iran's power plants to April 6. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 1.7 per cent to close its worst week since the war with Iran began. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 793 points, or 1.7 per cent, and fell more than 10 per cent from its record set last month, while the Nasdaq composite sank 2.1 per cent. The S&P 500 is 8.7 per cent below its all-time high set in January. Big Tech stocks were among the heaviest weights on the market, including Amazon and Nvidia. All told, the S&P 500 fell 108.31 points to 6,368.85 last Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 793.47 to 45,166.64, and the Nasdaq composite sank 459.72 to 20,948.36. In the bond market, the yield for the 10-year Treasury rose as high as 4.48 per cent before pulling back to end last week at 4.43 per cent. That's up from 4.42 per cent late Thursday and from just 3.97 per cent before the war began. In currency trading, the US dollar inched down to 159.97 Japanese yen from 160.32 yen. The euro cost USD 1.1505, down from USD 1.1510.

Israel's defence ministry to buy $48 million worth of Elbit artillery shells Israel's ministry of defence on Monday said that it had placed a $48 million order for "tens of thousands" of 155mm artillery shells from Israeli defence company Elbit Systems. The order was part of a broader ministry strategy to reduce Israel's reliance on foreign munitions and expand domestic production, the ministry said in a statement. It did not say when the munitions would be delivered.

Kuwait shoots down more drones The spokesperson for Kuwait’s National Guard said on Monday that forces had shot down a drone along with four other unmanned aerial vehicles in areas under their control. Earlier in Kuwait, an Indian national was killed in Iranian strikes on a power and water desalination plant, the Indian Embassy said on Monday.

US negotiating with Iran directly and indirectly US President Donald Trump said that Iran had agreed to allow 20 ships carrying oil through the Strait of Hormuz starting Monday morning and continuing over the next few days "out of a sign of respect." "I would only say that we're doing extremely well in that negotiation but you never know with Iran because we negotiate with them and then we always have to blow them up," Trump told reporters Sunday night board Air Force One as he flew to Washington. Trump was asked if Iran had responded to the 15-point ceasefire plan the US has proposed and he said, they did and added, "They gave us most of the points. Why wouldn't they?" But Trump didn't offer details when asked about Iran, by his telling, appearing to make major concessions. "They're agreeing with us on the plan," Trump said. He also said Iran's new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei "may be alive but he's obviously, very seriously in trouble. He's seriously wounded."