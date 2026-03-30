‘Their movies are larger than life’: Rasha Thadani on her Telugu cinema debut

Bollywood actress Rasha Thadani, who is currently gearing up to make her Telugu cinema debut, said she has always admired the industry for portraying stories and characters on a ‘larger-than-life’ scale that inspires her.

The 21-year-old actress who celebrated her birthday earlier this month is set to star opposite Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni in the Telugu film Srinivasa Mangapuram. Jaya, who is the nephew of actor Mahesh Babu, is set to make his big-screen debut with this film.

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“I have loved watching South cinema, be it the films of Prabhas sir, Jr NTR sir, Mahesh Babu sir, and all of them. I enjoy how all their movies are larger than life. It's just so enjoyable to be a part of,” Rasha told Hindustan Times.

She added, “Even their female actors, be it Rashmika Mandanna or Sreeleela, are all so inspiring. I am so grateful that I get to be a part of a project that belongs to that cinema. I hope it all goes well.”

Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, Srinivasa Mangapuram is reportedly set to star Mohan Babu in a significant role.

Rasha made her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Azaad in January, 2025. The film also stars Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgn in the lead role.

The actress is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Laikey Laikaa, alongside Abhay Varma. The film is set to hit theatres later this year.