American singer-rapper Post Malone pays tribute to Zubeen Garg at maiden Guwahati concert

American rapper-singer Post Malone paid tribute to the late singer Zubeen Garg during his maiden Guwahati concert on Monday.

Malone’s show was backed by the Assam government under its new concert tourism policy.

“To be in the home of the great legendary Zubeen tonight, ladies and gentlemen. I just hope everyone’s having an amazing day and an amazing night. My name is Austin Richard Post, and I’ve come to play some street songs,” Malone said mid-performance.

Malone’s tribute to Zubeen sparked a fan frenzy, with many internet users flooding the internet with videos of the moment.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed Malone in a social media post ahead of the show. “For the first time ever, global music icon and Grammy-nominated artist, Post Malone, will be performing in Guwahati- a historic occasion which places our city firmly on the world entertainment map. My best wishes on this occasion and I hope everyone loves Assam's hospitality,” Sarma wrote on X.

The artist performed his chartbusters Rockstar, Congratulations, Sunflower and Circles at the concert.

Composer-singer Zubeen died in Singapore on 19 September. He was 53.

He gained nationwide fame with Ya Ali from the 2006 film Gangster, which won him the Global Indian Film Award for Best Playback Singer. Over his career, he recorded songs for films such as Dil Se, Fiza, Kaante and Doli Saja Ke Rakhna while remaining a towering figure in Assamese music.

His last film, Roi Roi Binale, released on 31 October, emerged as the highest-grossing Assamese film.