‘American Pie’ actress Shannon Elizabeth joins OnlyFans, says Hollywood tried to ‘control’ her

Hollywood actress Shannon Elizabeth, who rose to prominence for her breakout role in American Pie, is joining adult content creation platform OnlyFans.

Elizabeth said she is exploring the platform to directly connect with fans and operate on her own terms, while also taking a swipe at Hollywood’s traditional power structures.

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In a statement to Variety, her manager Andy Bachman said, “Shannon has always been someone who genuinely enjoys connecting with and giving back to her fans, and this allows her to do that in a more direct, meaningful way than ever before. It’s a powerful model, and right now, there’s nothing more effective at facilitating that connection than OnlyFans.”

OnlyFans allows creators to share exclusive content with subscribers for a fee. While it was initially positioned as a platform for various types of creators, it has largely become associated with adult content.

In an interview with People, Elizabeth said, “I’ve spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career. This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans.”

“I’m choosing OnlyFans because it allows me to connect directly with my audience, create on my own terms, and just be free. I really do think this is the future,” she added.

Elizabeth, 52, rose to fame with her portrayal of Nadia in American Pie and later appeared in Scary Movie. She went on to feature in American Pie 2 and several other films, but did not maintain a sustained presence in mainstream Hollywood.

She was last seen in Celebrity Big Brother, and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.