‘Always gives two weeks notice’: Jimmy Kimmel roasts Donald Trump over Iran ceasefire

American television host Jimmy Kimmel took a dig at US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, taking a swipe at his negotiation skills after Trump announced a ceasefire between the United States and Iran hours after threatening to “wipe out an entire civilisation”.

In his opening monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, host said: “The President decided not to drop it for at least another two weeks. He announced that at the request of Pakistan, which has been facilitating negotiations, he was giving Iran two weeks to live. This is how it goes every single time”.

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“Trump says something insane. He says, ‘I’m going to kill everybody tomorrow at 5 p.m.,’ we all freak out, then he’s like, ‘You know what, actually, I’ll kill everyone in two weeks.’ Then we relax, then he forgets he ever said it in the first place. He has the memory and skin color of a goldfish,” Kimmel continued.

He then went on to compare Trump to a “conscientious employee,” saying he “always gives two weeks'” notice. The host also aired a montage of past remarks in which the president promised action or clarity on major issues within a two-week timeframe.

The host also targeted comments by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who said, “Only the President knows where things stand and what he will do.”

“And I don’t even believe he knows that,” Kimmel joked. “Trump said he would decimate Iranian power plants in such a way that they’ll be burning and exploding, never to be used again. Just like the toilets at Mar-a-Lago.”

Kimmel added that such an action would constitute “a war crime under the Geneva accords,” before playing a clip of Trump stating, “Allowing a sick country with demented leadership to have a nuclear weapon, that’s a war crime.”

“Then lock yourself up right now because that’s the boat we are floating in right now,” he added.