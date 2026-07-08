Alia Bhatt, Sharvari-starrer ‘Apha’ races towards Rs 75-crore mark globally on Day 5

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha is inching closer to the Rs 75-crore mark at the worldwide box office at the end of its fifth day in theatres, trade figures show.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the Shiv Rawail-directed spy thriller earned Rs 4.25 crore nett in India on Day 5, up from Rs 3.85 crore nett on its fourth day.

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Alpha opened with Rs 9.25 crore nett in India on Friday and recorded some growth over the weekend. The film collected Rs 11.50 crore nett on Saturday, followed by Rs 13.25 crore nett on Sunday.

The film’s total India gross stood at Rs 50.23 crore, while its cumulative India nett collection reached Rs 42.10 crore. Its total overseas gross collection stands at Rs 19.80 crore, taking its worldwide gross earnings to an estimated Rs 70.03 crore.

Set within YRF Spy Universe, Alpha features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles alongside Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and a cameo appearance by Hrithik Roshan.

This is the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe after the Tiger franchise, War franchise and Pathaan.