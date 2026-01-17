Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday revisit 2016 as they hop on viral trend

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday and several other Indian celebrities have joined the new social media trend of sharing photos from the year 2016. Here’s a look at the memorable moments they shared.

Kareena Kapoor’s 2016 memories include the birth of her first child, Taimur, her feature in Vogue magazine, a photo with filmmaker Karan Johar, a picture of Saif holding Taimur in his arms, glimpses of family get-togethers and moments spent with Saif in Rome.

Dia Mirza’s 2016 throwback marks 15 years of her 2001 debut film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, in which she starred opposite R. Madhavan. The film is set to complete 25 years this year.

Alia Bhatt’s 2016 throwback takes us through a year full of memorable moments — from shoot days with her favourite co-actor Shah Rukh Khan to surprise birthday celebrations during Kapoor & Sons promotions, and the Tamma Tamma shoot with co-star Varun Dhawan to moments at the Golden Temple.

The year also saw her on the cover of Elle, catching up on gossip with Parineeti Chopra, and attending a Coldplay concert in Berlin.

Ananya Panday took a trip down memory lane by revisiting moments from her final days of school, sharing glimpses from sports day, pictures of herself in uniform carrying her house flag, photos with Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son Abram, and her Rakshabandhan celebration with cousin Ahaan Panday.

Sonam Kapoor looked back at 2016, recalling the release of Neerja, her first shoot with The House of Pixels, and the moment she realised Anand Ahuja was the love of her life.

Khushi Kapoor’s memories from 2016 reveal just how cool she was back then.

Behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of Airlift with Akshay Kumar to cherished time at her grandmother’s house, a Kolkata getaway, and daily workouts, Nimrat Kaur’s 2016 was a mix of work and personal joys.

Ritabhari’s 2016 memories capture both change and constancy including time with her kids and pet dog Hugzy, and moments with loved ones.