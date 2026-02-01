‘Noise’: Alia Bhatt dismisses rumours about cracks in her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has dismissed online speculation about her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor, describing it as “noise” that does not affect their personal lives.

In an interview with Esquire India, Alia opened up about online chatter about supposed cracks in her marriage. “The noise doesn’t reach us. Because it’s not real. They’re responding to three-and-a-half seconds or seven seconds of what they’re seeing. We’ve been together for seven years. That’s way more seconds than what people are commenting on,” she said.

Alia added that while she and Ranbir sometimes laugh at memes circulating online, they largely ignore such commentary.

“Even the B of bother doesn’t enter our life. If you’re in a room of fifty people, maybe only four actually care about you. The rest might be thinking terrible things, but you can’t hear them. Is my reality changing? No. Is my family dynamic changing? Not at all. Am I living my dream? Yes. Do I go to sleep every day with a grateful heart? One hundred per cent,” she said.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor began dating while working together on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which went on floors in 2018. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in April 2022, ahead of the film’s release later that year. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022.

On the professional front, Alia and Ranbir are set to reunite on screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War. The project also stars Vicky Kaushal.

Alia will also feature in Yash Raj Films’ spy thriller Alpha, slated for release this year. Ranbir, meanwhile, has Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part One in the pipeline, which is set to hit theatres this Diwali.