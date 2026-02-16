Alamgir Haq's Bengali folk song rendition unites Indians, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis in praise

A rendition of Bengali folk song Amay Bhashaili Rey by Pakistani singer Alamgir Haq is drawing praise from across borders following his performance in the latest episode of reality show Pakistan Idol.

Haq is a Pakistani singer, songwriter and guitarist, regarded as one of the pioneers of pop music in Pakistan. His singing style is inspired by playback singer Ahmed Rushdi and Elvis Presley. Born on August 11, 1955, in Rangpur, then East Pakistan, he moved to Karachi in 1971 at around the age of 15 and later immigrated to the US. He currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia.

Amay Bhashaili Rey is a Bengali song of the Bhatiali genre, traditionally sung by sailors, fishermen and boatmen in West Bengal and Bangladesh. The metaphor in the verses likens life to a turbulent journey, where ultimate redemption lies in reaching the final shore (death).

Sharing a clip of Alamgir’s performance on Pakistan Idol stage, the official Instagram handle of Green TV Entertainment wrote, “Alamgir Sahab Ki Seher Angaiz Performance”.

In the video, judges Fawad Khan and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan were seen mesmerised by the performance. Fans from across the subcontinent took to the comments section to laud Alamgir’s rendition.

“Omg I grew up listening to this song and this beautiful melodious language!!! How I missed it! It was a part of our daily life,” wrote one. “Oh hayyee Bangla song or Pakistani show par lots of love from Bangladesh,” wrote another user from Bangladesh.

“So beautiful. my father was singing this song,” wrote one Indian user.

Bengali songs have earlier featured on Pakistani television as well. Videos from the 2019 Pakistani television series Dil Kya Karay went viral in 2021, showcasing a rendition of the popular Rabindra Sangeet Amaro Porano Jaha Chay.

Amay Bhashaili Rey was also performed by Alamgir, alongside Fariha Pervez, in the sixth season of Coke Studio Pakistan. The song was most recently performed by Subhajit Chakraborty, a contestant from West Bengal, in the 15th season of Indian Idol.