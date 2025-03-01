Al Pacino joins Gus Van Sant's upcoming movie 'Dead Man’s Wire'

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino has joined the cast of renowned filmmaker Gus Van Sant's upcoming movie "Dead Man’s Wire".

The Oscar winner will feature alongside Bill Skarsgard, Dacre Montgomery, Myha’la, Cary Elwes and Colman Domingo in the movie, based the true hostage situation which occurred in the US on February 8, 1977.

"Anthony G. “Tony” Kiritsis, 44, entered the office of Richard O. Hall, president of the Meridian Mortgage Company, and took him hostage with a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun wired with a 'dead man’s wire' from the trigger to Tony’s own neck.

"This is the true story of the stand-off that took the world by storm as Tony demanded USD 5 million, no charges or prosecution, and a personal apology from the Halls for cheating him out of what he was 'owed'," according to official synopsis.

Van Sant, known for "My Own Private Idaho", "Good Will Hunting" and "Milk", will direct the movie from a screenplay by Austin Kolodney, according to entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The film also marks the first collaboration for Pacino and Van Sant.

Besides "Dead Man’s Wire", Pacino will next be seen in David Midell’s "The Ritual", Eif Rivera’s "Killing Castro", Julian Schnabel’s "Hand of Dante", Alec Griffin Roth’s "Billy Knight", and Nic Pizzolatto’s "Easy Waltz".

