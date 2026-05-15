Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ to hit theatres in June; first-look teaser out

Akshay Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle will now release in theatres on June 26, the actor announced on Friday.

Welcome to the Jungle was initially expected to release in theatres on December 25.

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Sharing the film’s first-look teaser on X, Akshay wrote, “Welcome the madness, Welcome the laughter, Welcome the crazy chaos, Welcome the wildest chapter of the Welcome universe… Let the chaos begin from 26th June, 2026 in cinemas.”

The one-minute-30-second-long video offers a glimpse into a new adventure filled with chaos amid animals in the jungle, featuring Akshay Kumar along with his team, including Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Tusshar Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty, and Johnny Lever.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle serves as the third instalment of the Welcome film franchise.

The Welcome franchise is produced by Firoz Nadiadwala. The first film, Welcome, was released in 2007, and the second film, Welcome Back, was released in 2015. While Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starred in the first part, the second film featured John Abraham and Shruti Haasan.

The comedy film’s ensemble cast also features Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade Rajpal Yadav, Daler Mehndi and Krushna Abhishek.

On the work front, Akshay is set to star in a yet-to-be-titled horror-comedy alongside Vidya Balan. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the upcoming project is slated to hit theatres on December 4.