Wakana Yamazaki, voice actress behind ‘Detective Conan’ and ‘One Piece’ characters, dies at 61

Japanese actress Wakana Yamazaki, who shot to fame as the voice artist of Ran Mouri in the popular detective anime series Detective Conan passed away at 61 after a long battle with illness.

As per Japanese media reports, the actress died on April 18. Her agency, Aoni Production issued a statement on Friday, to announce her sudden demise.

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“Yamazaki underwent treatment for her illness but ultimately did not recover and passed away on April 18th (sic). We are grateful for the warm support she received during her career, and her funeral was held privately with only family and close relatives in attendance,” her agency announced on its official website.

The news of her passing was announced later, following the completion of her funeral in accordance with her family’s wishes.

Born in 1965, Wakana Yamazaki is best known for her nearly 30-year role as Ran Mouri in Detective Conan.

She formally began her voice acting career around 1990-1991, following her graduation from the Aoni Production training school.

Apart from being a part of the Detective Conan universe, she was recognised for voicing Ayane in the Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden video game series, Nojiko in One Piece (as well as briefly taking over the role of Nami for episodes 70-78), and Meiko Akizuki in the beloved 1990s romance series Marmalade Boy.