Suriya, Trisha-starrer ‘Karuppu’ finally premieres after one-day delay amid financial hurdles

The much-awaited Tamil action drama Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, finally hit theatres on Friday after its release was delayed by a day due to financial and distribution-related hurdles.

Originally scheduled to release on May 14 with special 9 AM shows across Tamil Nadu, the film faced last-minute cancellations despite receiving government approval for early screenings. Producer S.R. Prabhu had announced on social media that the shows were being cancelled due to “unavoidable reasons”, leaving fans disappointed.

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Reports suggest that financial complications and distribution issues disrupted the release process, forcing theatres to pull morning and afternoon screenings at the eleventh hour.

Following the delay, production banner Dream Warrior Pictures shared a note apologising to audiences for the unexpected delay in release. “There are some journeys that test not just time, but the heart itself. To every person who waited for Karuppu who kept asking about the film, who never stopped believing in us even through the silence and delays — we owe you an apology, and more importantly, our deepest gratitude. We know this wait was painful.”

The note also said, “Every delay weighed heavily on us too. But through every setback, it was your support, your messages, your faith, and your endless love that kept this dream alive. Today, with full hearts and tears of gratitude, we finally say: #Karuppu is releasing worldwide.”

Ahead of its release, the makers had thanked newly elected chief minister Joseph Vijay for granting permission for the 9am shows. Despite this, the release of Karuppu was cancelled on May 14.

Director RJ Balaji penned a note addressing fans and apologising for the confusion surrounding the film’s release.

The film’s troubled release also sparked discussions online, with several fans expressing concern over the impact of last-minute delays on Tamil cinema releases and box-office performance.



