Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari Chapter 2’, Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Ground Zero’ see dip in daily collection

Akshay Kumar-led historical drama Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh witnessed a sharp dip in its daily earnings on second Monday, collecting Rs 3 crore nett at the domestic box office, as per the latest trade reports.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film opened on April 18 with a collection of Rs 7.75 crore nett, according to a report by industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk. At the time the report was filed on Tuesday, the film’s total domestic earnings stood at Rs 68.40 crore nett.

Backed by Dharma Productions, Kesari Chapter 2 also features R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday in key roles.

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi’s latest release Ground Zero, which hit theatres on April 25, also saw a significant decline in its daily collections. The film earned less than Rs 1 crore nett in India on its first Monday in theatres, according to Sacnilk. The film’s current domestic collection stands at Rs 5.90 crore nett.

Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, Ground Zero follows the journey of Border Security Force officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey (played by Hashmi), who tracked down the mastermind behind two of India’s most devastating terror attacks — the assault on the Indian Parliament in December 2001 and the Akshardham temple attack in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar in September 2002.

Sunny Deol’s latest actioner Jaat, on the other hand, earned Rs 0.65 crore nett in India on Day 19. The film, which hit theatres on April 10, has so far grossed Rs 85.65 crore nett domestically. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat also stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher in key roles.