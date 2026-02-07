Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy film ‘Bhooth Bangla’ gets new release date

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, which was scheduled to hit theatres on May 15, will release on April 10, the actor announced on Saturday.

“Bhooth Bangla ka countdown rewind! 15 May ❌ 10 April ✅. Milte hain theatres mein,” the actor wrote on Instagram alongside a short graphic teaser featuring a black cat roaming around a haunted mansion.

This is the second time the makers have changed the release date.

Bhooth Bangla marks the long-awaited reunion of director Priyadarshan with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, rekindling their celebrated on-screen chemistry.

The cast also includes Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Bhooth Bangla reunites Akshay Kumar and Tabu after 25 years. The two actors have previously worked together in films such as Hera Pheri and Tu Chor Main Sipahi.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the Balaji Telefilms banner, Bhooth Bangla is being made in association with Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films. Co-producers include Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali.

The story has been written by Akash A Kaushik, while the screenplay is by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and Priyadarshan, with dialogues by Rohan Shankar.