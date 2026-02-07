MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 07 February 2026

Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy film ‘Bhooth Bangla’ gets new release date

The upcoming film marks the long-awaited reunion of director Priyadarshan with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal

Entertainment Web Desk Published 07.02.26, 06:44 PM
Bhooth Bangla release date

Poster of 'Bhooth Bangla' TT Archives

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, which was scheduled to hit theatres on May 15, will release on April 10, the actor announced on Saturday.

“Bhooth Bangla ka countdown rewind! 15 May ❌ 10 April ✅. Milte hain theatres mein,” the actor wrote on Instagram alongside a short graphic teaser featuring a black cat roaming around a haunted mansion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the second time the makers have changed the release date.

Bhooth Bangla marks the long-awaited reunion of director Priyadarshan with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, rekindling their celebrated on-screen chemistry.

The cast also includes Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Bhooth Bangla reunites Akshay Kumar and Tabu after 25 years. The two actors have previously worked together in films such as Hera Pheri and Tu Chor Main Sipahi.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the Balaji Telefilms banner, Bhooth Bangla is being made in association with Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films. Co-producers include Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali.

The story has been written by Akash A Kaushik, while the screenplay is by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and Priyadarshan, with dialogues by Rohan Shankar.

RELATED TOPICS

Bhooth Bangla Akshay Kumar Release Date
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US, India celebrate interim trade deal, but has Delhi promised to cut off Russian crude?

As Washington talks tough, experts say there is no clarity on what Modi govt has agreed to in trade deal (strap)
Colonel Qureshi was in the limelight for briefing the media on 'Operation Sindoor', India's military operation against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan last year
Quote left Quote right

I did not intend to insult any woman officer, the Indian Army or any section of society

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT