Memes batter KKR after fifth loss against Gujarat Titans; Rahane, team management under fire

On Friday night, Kolkata Knight Riders lost again… against who? That doesn’t matter anymore as fans vented their frustration against the three-time IPL champions, who look nothing like their former selves, staying winless throughout this tournament with just one point from a washed-out match against the Punjab Kings.

The viral tagline “Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo re” (We will do, we will fight, we will win) of KKR has been completely turned on its head by fans and IPL enthusiasts with a barrage of memes and jokes on one of the most popular franchises of the Indian Premier League. A social media user commented that the tagline should be changed to “Korbo Lorbo Harbo re” (We will do, we will fight, we will lose).

ADVERTISEMENT

Some IPL records and blunders go down for the ages. Remember RCB’s 49 all-out against Gautam Gambhir’s men in 2017? A league match nine years ago still haunts fans to this day and judging by how KKR has fared in these games, many users are wary of this year becoming a permanent blotch in KKR’s history.

Several fans said that KKR is now in the practice of donating two points to every IPL team, given their consistency at losing, drawing inspiration from Bollywood blockbuster movies like PK and Hera Pheri.

Critics have been especially harsh on captain Ajinnkya Rahane, with growing calls for the captain to step down from the team. The common refrain? The skipper doesn't know how to best use the team’s bowling or batting resources, with random changes in the team order creating further hiccups.

Amidst all the high-stakes drama, even Virat Kohli wasn’t spared. A user said the news of Kohli liking and later unliking an Instagram post by German influencer and model LizLaz apparently received more interest than the KKR vs GT match, symbolising that the match had only one outcome – KKR will lose.

Some have stuck to age-old meme formats like “He was online, she was online, no one texted. Ego won. KKR lost again”, while others took a more innovative approach. A user joked that team owner Shah Rukh Khan is looking for a new captain, and those interested in the position can nominate themselves in the comment box. “All applications will be considered”, the post reads.

The seventh match for KKR is against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, April 19, at Eden Gardens. But what remains to be seen is whether Lady Fortune will finally smile on Rahane and his team.