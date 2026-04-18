Kathryn Newton announces return as Cassie Lang in ‘Avengers Doomsday’

Kathryn Newton has confirmed her return as Cassie Lang in Marvel’s upcoming ensemble film Avengers: Doomsday.

The actress posted a tongue-in-cheek video on Instagram on Friday, revealing her involvement in the project. In the clip, Newton unpacks a box containing a director’s chair bearing her name and the film’s logo.

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Marvel had rolled out the cast announcements for Doomsday with a video showing similar chairs with names of actors on them.

“[It’s] tiny because Cassie Lang gets tiny,” Newton says in the video.

Newton last portrayed Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and is expected to reprise her role alongside Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang/Ant-Man. The development had already been hinted at during Marvel’s presentation at CinemaCon, where footage included a brief moment of Scott kissing his daughter on the head.

She is the third actress to portray Cassie Lang, following Abby Ryder Fortson, who played the character as a child in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Emma Fuhrmann, who appeared as a teenage Cassie in Avengers: Endgame.

Doomsday assembles a wide roster of returning characters, including Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Panther (Letitia Wright), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Magneto (Ian McKellen) and Gambit (Channing Tatum).

Robert Downey Jr. is set to appear as Doctor Doom.

Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, the duo behind Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War, will return as directors.

Newton’s recent credits include Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, Griffin in Summer and Lisa Frankenstein.