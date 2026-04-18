Third-year student found dead on IIT Kharagpur campus, police suspect fall from hostel building

A third-year student of Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur died on Saturday morning after allegedly jumping from eighth floor of a hostel building, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Jaiveer Singh Dodia (21), a mechanical engineering student from Ahmedabad. He was a resident of Nehru Hall.

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Police said his body was spotted by campus security personnel near the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hall in the morning, and they alerted the institute authorities.

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IIT-Kharagpur officials said they are cooperating with the investigation. "The matter is under inquiry, and all necessary steps are being taken in coordination with the police," an official of the institute said.

Officers from Hijli police station under Kharagpur Town police station reached the spot and took him to B.C. Roy Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said they are checking whether any suicide note has been recovered and are speaking to his classmates and family members. The body has been sent to Medinipur Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Police are also examining CCTV footage to trace his movements before the incident.

The incident adds to a series of student deaths reported on the campus over the past year.

Records from 2025 list multiple deaths: Shoaan Malik on January 12, Aniket Walker on April 21, Mohammad Asif Qamar on May 4, Ritam Mandal on July 18, Chandradeep Pawar on July 22, and Harsh Kumar Pandey on September 20.

On December 7, Bhattaram Sharan Kumar’s body was recovered near the Puri railway gate after being run over by a train.