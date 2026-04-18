Natalie Portman announces third pregnancy: 'Such a privilege and a miracle'

Hollywood star Natalie Portman is set to welcome her third child with partner and musician Tanguy Destable.

The actor said she is grateful and called her third pregnancy a privilege. "Tanguy and I are very excited...I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle," Portman told magazine Harper's Bazaar in an interview.

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Portman said many people around her had a hard time with pregnancy.

"I grew up hearing about how hard it is to get pregnant...I have so many people I love who’ve had such a hard time with it that I want to be respectful around that as well. It’s such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it’s also not an easy thing. And so I know how lucky it is. I’m very aware, and I’m very grateful. I have deep appreciation and gratitude," she said.

Portman has two children with her ex-husband and filmmaker Benjamin Millepied: son Aleph, who was born in 2011 and daughter Amalia, born in 2017. The duo got married in 2012 in California but filed for divorce in 2023.

The actor was first spotted with Destable in March 2025. It will be the first child for the couple together.

Destable shares two children with French actor Louise Bourgoin: 10-year-old Etienne and 6-year-old Vadim. They were together between 2013 and 2023.

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