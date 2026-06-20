‘Mr. and Mrs.’: Dua Lipa shares fresh wedding photos with Callum Turner

English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has shared fresh photographs from her intimate wedding to actor Callum Turner, offering fans a glimpse into their ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on May 31.

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One of the photos captures the newlyweds gazing lovingly into each other's eyes beneath Dua's flowing veil.

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The Levitating singer looked gorgeous in a floor-sweeping white wedding gown and an elegant veil.

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She posed with Turner against the backdrop of a vintage-style building.

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The Eternity actor looked dapper in a classic suit.

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"Mr. and Mrs.," the singer captioned the Instagram post.

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Another picture shows the couple dancing together.

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A different snap captures them sharing a playful, affectionate moment.

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Dua and Turner were first linked in late 2023. They made their relationship public in January 2024 and announced their engagement in June 2025.

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On the professional front, Turner is gearing up for a busy slate of film and television projects, while Dua is taking a break after wrapping up her Radical Optimism tour and focusing on her lifestyle ventures.