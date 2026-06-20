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photo-article-logo Saturday, 20 June 2026

‘Mr. and Mrs.’: Dua Lipa shares fresh wedding photos with Callum Turner

The singer offered fans a glimpse of her intimate London wedding, from romantic portraits to joyful moments on the dance floor

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.06.26, 07:18 PM

English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has shared fresh photographs from her intimate wedding to actor Callum Turner, offering fans a glimpse into their ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on May 31. 

English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has shared fresh photographs from her intimate wedding to actor Callum Turner
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All pictures: Instagram/@dualipa
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One of the photos captures the newlyweds gazing lovingly into each other's eyes beneath Dua's flowing veil. 

English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has shared fresh photographs from her intimate wedding to actor Callum Turner
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The Levitating singer looked gorgeous in a floor-sweeping white wedding gown and an elegant veil.

English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has shared fresh photographs from her intimate wedding to actor Callum Turner
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She posed with Turner against the backdrop of a vintage-style building.  

English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has shared fresh photographs from her intimate wedding to actor Callum Turner
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The Eternity actor looked dapper in a classic suit.

English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has shared fresh photographs from her intimate wedding to actor Callum Turner
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"Mr. and Mrs.," the singer captioned the Instagram post. 

English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has shared fresh photographs from her intimate wedding to actor Callum Turner
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Another picture shows the couple dancing together.  

English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has shared fresh photographs from her intimate wedding to actor Callum Turner
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A different snap captures them sharing a playful, affectionate moment. 

English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has shared fresh photographs from her intimate wedding to actor Callum Turner
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Dua and Turner were first linked in late 2023. They made their relationship public in January 2024 and announced their engagement in June 2025. 

English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has shared fresh photographs from her intimate wedding to actor Callum Turner
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On the professional front, Turner is gearing up for a busy slate of film and television projects, while Dua is taking a break after wrapping up her Radical Optimism tour and focusing on her lifestyle ventures. 

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Dua Lipa Callum Turner
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