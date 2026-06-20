‘Mr. and Mrs.’: Dua Lipa shares fresh wedding photos with Callum Turner

English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has shared fresh photographs from her intimate wedding to actor Callum Turner, offering fans a glimpse into their ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on May 31.
One of the photos captures the newlyweds gazing lovingly into each other's eyes beneath Dua's flowing veil.
The Levitating singer looked gorgeous in a floor-sweeping white wedding gown and an elegant veil.
She posed with Turner against the backdrop of a vintage-style building.
The Eternity actor looked dapper in a classic suit.
"Mr. and Mrs.," the singer captioned the Instagram post.
Another picture shows the couple dancing together.
A different snap captures them sharing a playful, affectionate moment.
Dua and Turner were first linked in late 2023. They made their relationship public in January 2024 and announced their engagement in June 2025.
On the professional front, Turner is gearing up for a busy slate of film and television projects, while Dua is taking a break after wrapping up her Radical Optimism tour and focusing on her lifestyle ventures.