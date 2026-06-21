In pictures: K-pop fans unite at BTS Bengal ARMY’s Borahae Bash in Kolkata’s Gyan Mancha

Kolkata turned purple on the rainy Sunday morning as fans of K-pop sensation BTS came together to celebrate the group’s 13th debut anniversary at Gyan Mancha.

From concert screenings and themed food to exciting goodies and heartfelt moments, the Borahae Bash — organised by members of Kolkata-based community BTS Bengal ARMY — was a vibrant celebration of music, friendship and fandom. Here are glimpses from the fan meet-up.