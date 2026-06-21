In pictures - K-pop fans unite at BTS Bengal ARMY’s Borahae Bash in Kolkata’s Gyan Mancha
In pictures: K-pop fans unite at BTS Bengal ARMY’s Borahae Bash in Kolkata’s Gyan Mancha
A concert screening, BTS-themed stalls, cosplay contests and a DJ night marked the city's tribute to the band’s 13-year journey
Shrestha Mukherjee
Published 21.06.26, 03:30 PM
Kolkata turned purple on the rainy Sunday morning as fans of K-pop sensation BTS came together to celebrate the group’s 13th debut anniversary at Gyan Mancha.
From concert screenings and themed food to exciting goodies and heartfelt moments, the Borahae Bash — organised by members of Kolkata-based community BTS Bengal ARMY — was a vibrant celebration of music, friendship and fandom. Here are glimpses from the fan meet-up.
Embracing the Bong ARMYs, the auditorium resonated with the heartfelt tunes of the K-pop band’s latest Arirang World tour concert
Photos: Soumyajit Dey
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Apart from the concert screening, the venue had other attractions, including instant photography against a photobooth, multiple stalls showcasing BTS merchandise and goodies
Fans pose for pictures at a BTS-themed photobooth
During the concert screening, fans sang along and danced to the beats of their favourite BTS chartbusters, turning the venue into a mini concert arena
Dozens of BTS ARMYs gathered in Kolkata for Borahae Bash, organised by BTS Bengal Army to celebrate BTS’s 13th debut anniversary. “Many fans told us they had never experienced such a lively BTS event in Kolkata before,” said Kinkini Dasgupta, organiser and founding member of BTS Bengal ARMY
On June 13, PVR Inox screened the live screening of a special Busan concert in the theatres around Kolkata as a part of BTS Festa