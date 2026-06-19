‘Tomb Raider King’ to ‘Jaadugar’: Crunchyroll unveils Summer 2026 anime lineup

Anime streaming giant Crunchyroll has unveiled its Summer 2026 lineup, featuring a diverse slate of upcoming titles across action, romance and slice-of-life genres, alongside several fan-favourite returning series.
Black Torch
One of the season’s most anticipated new adaptations, Black Torch, follows teenage shinobi Jiro, whose ability to communicate with animals draws him into a supernatural conflict after he encounters the powerful cat, Rago.
Release date: July 4
Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia
From Science Saru comes this historical fantasy centred on Sitara, a young girl whose pursuit of knowledge and quest for survival unfolds against the backdrop of Genghis Khan’s expanding Mongol Empire.
Release date: July 4
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3
The hugely popular isekai series returns as Rudy continues his journey in a fantasy world, determined to make the most of the second chance at life he has been given.
Release date: July 5
You and I Are Polar Opposites Season 2
Cheerful and outgoing Suzuki continues navigating her feelings for stoic classmate Yusuke Tani, whose quiet personality couldn't be more different from her own.
Release date: July 5
Clevatess Season 2
The dark fantasy series returns as the Lord of Dark Beasts, Clevatess, continues his unlikely journey alongside a hero he once killed and an orphaned humanoid baby who may hold the key to saving the world.
Release date: July 8
Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2
Tanya Degurechaff heads back to the battlefield in the latest season of the acclaimed military fantasy series.
Release date: July 8
Tomb Raider King
When mysterious tombs filled with powerful relics emerge around the world, a betrayed raider gets a second chance at life and sets out to claim every treasure before anyone else can.
Release date: July 8
Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You
Overworked salaryman Sasaki finds comfort in the cheerful service of supermarket clerk Yamada. But when a chance encounter with a mysterious young woman changes his nightly routine, an unexpected connection begins to form.
Release date: July 9
Other notable titles:
Kaiju Girl Caramelise (July 2)
The Cat and the Dragon (July 4)
Goodbye, Lara (July 5)
Love Unseen Beneath the Clear Night Sky (July 6)
I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day (July 7)
Series continuing from Spring 2026:
Ascendance of a Bookworm: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke (New episodes on Saturdays)
Daemons of the Shadow Realm (New episodes on Saturdays)
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 4 (New episodes on Saturdays)
One Piece: Elbaph Arc Part 2 (New episodes on Sundays)
The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch (New episodes on Sundays)
Liar Game (New episodes on Mondays)
Rilakkuma (New episodes on Fridays)
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 (New episodes on Fridays)
The Drops of God (New episodes on Fridays)