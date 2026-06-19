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photo-article-logo Friday, 19 June 2026

‘Tomb Raider King’ to ‘Jaadugar’: Crunchyroll unveils Summer 2026 anime lineup

From supernatural action and fantasy adventures to heartwarming romances, the streamer's slate features a mix of highly anticipated debuts and fan-favourite franchises

Entertainment Web Desk Published 19.06.26, 06:06 PM

Anime streaming giant Crunchyroll has unveiled its Summer 2026 lineup, featuring a diverse slate of upcoming titles across action, romance and slice-of-life genres, alongside several fan-favourite returning series.

Black Torch

Black Torch
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IMDb
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One of the season’s most anticipated new adaptations, Black Torch, follows teenage shinobi Jiro, whose ability to communicate with animals draws him into a supernatural conflict after he encounters the powerful cat, Rago.

Release date: July 4

Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia

Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia
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From Science Saru comes this historical fantasy centred on Sitara, a young girl whose pursuit of knowledge and quest for survival unfolds against the backdrop of Genghis Khan’s expanding Mongol Empire.

Release date: July 4

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3
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The hugely popular isekai series returns as Rudy continues his journey in a fantasy world, determined to make the most of the second chance at life he has been given.

Release date: July 5

You and I Are Polar Opposites Season 2

You and I Are Polar Opposites Season 2
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Cheerful and outgoing Suzuki continues navigating her feelings for stoic classmate Yusuke Tani, whose quiet personality couldn't be more different from her own.

Release date: July 5

Clevatess Season 2

Clevatess Season 2
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The dark fantasy series returns as the Lord of Dark Beasts, Clevatess, continues his unlikely journey alongside a hero he once killed and an orphaned humanoid baby who may hold the key to saving the world.

Release date: July 8

Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2

Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2
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Tanya Degurechaff heads back to the battlefield in the latest season of the acclaimed military fantasy series.

Release date: July 8

Tomb Raider King

Tomb Raider King
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When mysterious tombs filled with powerful relics emerge around the world, a betrayed raider gets a second chance at life and sets out to claim every treasure before anyone else can.

Release date: July 8

Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You

Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You
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IMDb

Overworked salaryman Sasaki finds comfort in the cheerful service of supermarket clerk Yamada. But when a chance encounter with a mysterious young woman changes his nightly routine, an unexpected connection begins to form.

Release date: July 9

Other notable titles: 

Kaiju Girl Caramelise (July 2)

The Cat and the Dragon (July 4)

Goodbye, Lara (July 5)

Love Unseen Beneath the Clear Night Sky (July 6)

I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day (July 7)

Series continuing from Spring 2026: 

Ascendance of a Bookworm: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke (New episodes on Saturdays)

Daemons of the Shadow Realm (New episodes on Saturdays)

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 4 (New episodes on Saturdays)

One Piece: Elbaph Arc Part 2 (New episodes on Sundays)

The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch (New episodes on Sundays)

Liar Game (New episodes on Mondays)

Rilakkuma (New episodes on Fridays)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 (New episodes on Fridays) 

The Drops of God (New episodes on Fridays) 

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