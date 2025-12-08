Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan wrap filming for Priyadarshan’s ‘Haiwaan’

Actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan have wrapped filming for director Priyadarshan’s upcoming thriller Haiwaan, production banner Thespian Films said on Monday.

“It’s a wrap of our film ‘Haiwaan’. Our hearts are full today with love, gratitude and pride! See you soon at the theaters,” the makers wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The post shows the cast and crew members of the film posing for a group photo. Another picture shows them cutting a celebratory cake.

Haiwaan is a Hindi remake of the 2016 Malayalam movie Oppam starring Mohanlal. The upcoming film also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Akshay and Saif have previously worked together in films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), Tu Chor Main Sipahi (1996), and Tashan (2008).

Produced by KVN Productions, Haiwaan was shot across locations in Mumbai and Ooty.

Before Haiwaan, Akshay recently collaborated with Priyadarshan on the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. Co-starring Tabu and Mithila Palkar, Bhooth Bangla is slated to hit theatres next April.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, was last seen in Netflix’s Jewel Thief.