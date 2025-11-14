Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi’s ‘Jolly LLB 3’ now streaming on Netflix

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s latest comedy drama Jolly LLB 3 is now available to stream on Netflix.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the third instalment of the Jolly LLB film franchise hit theatres on September 19. It is the final part of the movie trilogy.

Prior to its premiere on OTT, Netflix had announced, “Milord, permission to be Jolly cause tareekh mil gayi hai! Watch Jolly LLB 3, out 14 November, on Netflix.”

In Jolly LLB 3, Akshay Kumar’s Jagdishwar Mishra ‘Jolly’ and Arshad Warsi’s Jagdish Tyagi ‘Jolly’ face off in the courtroom.

The Jolly LLB film franchise satirises the intricacies of the Indian judicial system while weaving in elements of humour and poignant social commentary.

While Arshad played the protagonist in the first instalment of the film series in 2013, Akshay starred as the titular lawyer in the second part of the film, which hit theatres four years later in 2017.

The first and second installments of Jolly LLB portrayed the journey of two underdog lawyers striving for recognition and fairness within the legal arena. Both films performed well at the box office, gaining recognition as sleeper hits.

Jolly LLB 3 also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.