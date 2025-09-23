Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer ‘Jolly LLB 3’ sees over 70% drop in daily earnings on Monday

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-starrer Jolly LLB 3 witnessed a 74 per cent drop in its daily collection at the domestic box office on Monday, earning Rs 5.5 crore on the day after a Sunday haul of Rs 21 crore, as per trade reports.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the courtroom comedy-drama had opened to Rs 12.5 crore on Friday. It saw a 20 per cent jump on Saturday with Rs 20 crore and further gained momentum on Sunday with Rs 21 crore earnings.

The film’s total domestic collection now stands at Rs 59 crore.

The Jolly LLB film series began in 2013 with Arshad Warsi in the lead role. The 2017 sequel starred Akshay Kumar. The third instalment brings both actors together for the first time, with Kapoor returning as writer and director.

Produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare under the banner of Star Studio 18, Jolly LLB 3 also stars Saurabh Shukla, Seema Biswas, Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi in key roles.

Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi, which was released alongside Jolly LLB 3, has finally crossed the Rs 1 crore mark at the domestic box office. The film managed to earn Rs 25 lakh nett on Friday, Rs 39 lakh nett on Saturday, Rs 26 lakh nett on Sunday, and Rs 13 lakh nett on Monday, taking its total to Rs 1.03 crore nett.

Meanwhile, Telugu fantasy-actioner Mirai has crossed Rs 80-crore mark at the box office despite a slowdown on Monday.

Teja Sajja’s Mirai earned Rs 1.75 crore on Day 11, registering a nearly 70 per cent drop from Sunday. The film’s total collection now stands at Rs 80.75 crore nett across languages.