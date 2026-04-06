‘Bhooth Bangla’ trailer: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan rekindle nostalgia

The trailer of Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, was dropped by the makers on Monday ahead of the film’s April 17 release, offering a mix of comedy and supernatural elements.

The over three-minute trailer opens with Akshay Kumar’s character searching for an ideal wedding venue, eventually settling on an old haveli in Mangalpur. However, locals warn that no wedding can take place in the mansion due to the presence of a mysterious entity named Vadhusur, believed to disrupt any such ceremony.

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Despite repeated warnings, the protagonist proceeds with his plans, leading to a confrontation with the supernatural spirit. The trailer features a series of comic situations interspersed with eerie visuals. Wamiqa Gabbi appears in the trailer as Akshay’s love interest. Paresh Rawal and late Asrani also feature in the clip.

The visuals and situational comedic situations are a throwback to the comedy style associated with Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s earlier collaborations.

Actress Tabu also appears in the trailer in an enigmatic role, which many users on social media are comparing to Manjulika from Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2008).

“Welcome to Bhooth Bangla. Yahan na toh log normal hain... Aur upar se Bangla bhi paranormal hai. Enter at your own risk,” Akshay Kumar wrote on social media alongside the trailer.

Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar along with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banners Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films.

The story is written by Akash A Kaushik, while the screenplay is by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and Priyadarshan. Shankar has also written the film’s dialogues.

Bhooth Bangla will release in theatres on April 17, with special paid previews slated for April 16, 9pm onwards.