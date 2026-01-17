MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Madness we both love’: Akshay Kumar wishes wife Twinkle on 25th wedding anniversary

Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot on January 17, 2001

Entertainment Web Desk Published 17.01.26, 05:28 PM
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna File picture

Actor Akshay Kumar wished wife, author Twinkle Khanna, on their 25th wedding anniversary on Saturday by sharing a funny video of the latter.

Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot on January 17, 2001.

Sharing a video of Twinkle from one of their vacations on Instagram, Akshay wrote, “When we got married this day in 2001, her mother had said “Beta, get ready to burst out laughing in the most weird situations because she’ll do exactly that.” 25 years and I know ki meri mother-in-law kabhi jhooth nahi bolti hai…her daughter refuses to even walk straight… she prefers to dance through life instead.”

“From day one to year twenty five, cheers to my lady who keeps me laughing, guessing and slightly anxious at times! Happy anniversary to us, Tina. 25 years of madness that we both love,” Akshay added.

Akshay and Twinkle’s social media feeds often reflect glimpses of their relationship. Twinkle frequently shares snapshots and videos of their moments together.

Apart from her role as a columnist and bestselling author of titles like Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, and Mrs. Funnybones, Twinkle’s creative pursuits extend to interior decorating and film production. In 2019, her production venture PadMan, featuring Akshay, received a National Award.

Before tying the knot in 2001, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar shared the screen in films like International Khiladi (1999) and Zulmi (1999). They are proud parents to a son (Aarav) and daughter (Nitara).

On the work front, Akshay will be next seen in horror comedy Bhoot Bangla. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 15. He is also set to host an Indian edition of the globally acclaimed television game show Wheel of Fortune, set to air on Sony Entertainment Television from January 27.

