Ajith Kumar’s ‘Mankatha’ records highest pre-sales for a re-release in Tamil Nadu, beats Vijay’s ‘Ghilli’

Ajith Kumar's cult classic film Mankatha, which hit screens on January 23, has set the record for highest pre-sales for a re-release in Tamil Nadu, as per trade reports.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the pre-sales haul for Mankatha has grossed over Rs 2 crore on the opening day in cinema chains across Tamil Nadu.

The film has also beaten the pre-sales record set by Vijay's Ghilli, which stands at Rs 2.15 crore, as per a report by Cinetrak.

The film has garnered quite the buzz in Bengaluru as well. According to Karnataka Talkies, the Mankatha re-release has already crossed Rs 13.75 lakh in pre-sales in Bengaluru. This performance has beaten the pre-sales of Rajinikanth's Padayappa (Rs 12.65 lakh) in the city.

On the day of the re-release, director Venkat Prabhu shared a picture with Ajith and Vijay taken on the sets of Mankatha. “It’s time to re-live Mankatha from today!! Please don’t reveal the climax.. and spoil the experience!! This picture is the unforgettable moment during #mankatha shoot!!! Which can never ever happen in the near future!! Hope and wish I am wrong!!! LETS ENJOY MANKATHA,” he wrote.

Mankatha follows Vinayak, a suspended cop, who helps a group of four men rob cricket betting money amounting to Rs 500 crore. When it comes to splitting the amount, betrayal hits the team hard and a chase ensues.

The film stars Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Raai Laxmi, Anjali, Andrea Jeremiah, Vaibhav, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Premji Amaren in key roles.