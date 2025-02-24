Ajith Kumar-starrer ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ set to drop on Netflix in March

Ajith Kumar-starrer Telugu action thriller Vidaamuyarchi is set to drop on Netflix on March 3 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, the streamer announced on Monday.

“No breaks. No limits. Just Vidaamuyarchi. Watch Vidaamuyarchi on Netflix, out on 3 March in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada & Malayalam,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the film featuring Ajith Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Originally released on February 6, Vidaamuyarchi follows Arjun (Ajith Kumar), a man on a desperate mission to find his missing wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan). As he faces relentless threats and an unknown enemy, the suspense builds into a pulse-pounding journey. The film’s action sequences, including breathtaking car chases, and a gripping soundtrack by Anirudh Ravichander have already created a buzz on the internet.

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaamuyarchi is a remake of the 1997 Hollywood film Breakdown and follows a man who embarks on a rescue mission after a criminal group in Azerbaijan abducts his wife. Alongside Ajith Kumar, the road thriller features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Nikhil Nair in key roles.

According to Sacnilk, the film has minted Rs 135.33 crore globally and Rs 95.18 crore at the domestic box office.

Ajith Kumar is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Good Bad Ugly, expected to release this April.