Wednesday, 30 April 2025

Ajay Devgn's ‘Raid 2’ earns over Rs 5 crore in pre-sales in India

Also starring Riteish Deshmukh, Rajat Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla, the Raj Kumar Gupta-directed crime thriller is set to hit theatres on May 1

Entertainment Web Desk Published 30.04.25, 11:59 AM
A poster of ‘Raid 2’

A poster of ‘Raid 2’ File Picture

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Raid 2 has earned Rs 5.02 Cr (including blocked seats) in India through pre-sales since advance booking for the crime thriller opened on Sunday, according to a report by industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Raid 2 sold 1,10,592 tickets from 8,132 shows at the time this report was filed on Wednesday.

Among the states, Maharashtra contributed the highest share to the pre-sales (Rs 1.27 Cr gross), followed by Delhi (Rs 84.23 lakh gross), Gujarat (Rs 44.03 lakh gross), Rajasthan (Rs 20.18 lakh gross) and West Bengal (Rs 38.32 lakh gross).

Backed by Panorama Studios, Raid 2 marks Ajay Devgn’s return as revenue officer Amay Patnaik. Riteish Deshmukh, on the other hand, stars as Dada Bhai, a powerful politician and antagonist in the film.

A sequel to the 2018 film, the upcoming crime thriller also stars Rajat Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. Raid 2 is set to hit theatres on May 1.

The original film, also directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, features an ensemble cast, including Devgn, Saurabh Shukla, Ileana D’Cruz, Amit Sial, Gayathri Iyer, Sheeba Chaddha and Saanand Verma.

Like its previous part, the sequel will follow the Income Tax Department officials collaborating with intelligence agencies to uncover white-collar crimes. Additionally, the film features Tamannaah Bhatia’s much-anticipated dance sequence Nasha.

Raid 2 Ajay Devgn Vaani Kapoor Raid 2 Release Date
