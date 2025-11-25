Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh-starrer ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ inches closer to Rs 100-crore mark worldwide

Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh’s De De Pyaar De 2 is inching closer towards the Rs 100-crore mark at the global box office, as per the latest trade reports.

The Anshul Sharma-directed comedy film has so far earned Rs 97.50 crore nett at the worldwide box office as of the 11th day of its release, as per industry data tracking platform Sacnilk.

A sequel to 2019’s De De Pyaar De, the romantic comedy opened to Rs 8.75 crore nett at the domestic box office on 14 November. The film earned Rs 25.95 crore nett domestically over its first weekend.

De De Pyaar De 2 has since maintained a steady momentum at the domestic box office. At the time the report was published on Monday, the film’s total earnings stood at Rs 63.20 crore nett in India.

The film follows 52-year-old London-based NRI investor Ashish Mehra (Ajay), who decides to meet his much younger 28-year-old girlfriend Ayesha Khurana's (Rakul) family to get their approval. However, Ashish clashes with Ayesha’s father, Rajji Khurana (Madhavan), who is younger than him.

Farhan Akhtar’s war drama 120 Bahadur failed to cross Rs 1 crore collection on its first Monday at the domestic box office. According to Sacnilk, the film’s total box office collection remains at Rs 11.92 crore.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai and written by Rajiv G Menon, 120 Bahadur is set against the backdrop of the 1962 India-China war. The movie is billed as a tribute to Param Vir Chakra recipient Major Shaitan Singh, who led the cadets of Charlie Company in the Battle of Rezang-La.

Located at an altitude of 18,000 feet in the Ladakh region, Rezang La was defended by 120 soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment. They inflicted heavy casualties on the Chinese forces before being overrun.

Meanwhile, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Mastiii 4 earned Rs 10.01 crore net at the domestic box office.