AI can be an enhancement tool but it cannot create lasting art: Leonardo DiCaprio

Artificial Intelligence (AI) may serve as an “enhancement tool” but it ultimately lacks the human depth needed to create lasting art, Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has said..

“It could be an enhancement tool for a young filmmaker to do something we’ve never seen before...I think anything that is going to be authentically thought of as art has to come from the human being,” DiCaprio told Time magazine in a recent interview.

He added that AI-generated music, despite their novelty, tends to fade quickly.

“Haven’t you heard these songs that are mashups that are just absolutely brilliant and you go, ‘Oh my God, this is Michael Jackson doing the Weeknd,’ or ‘This is funk from the A Tribe Called Quest song Bonita Applebum, done in, you know, a sort of Al Green soul-song voice, and it’s brilliant.’ And you go, ‘Cool’.”

“But then it gets its 15 minutes of fame and it just dissipates into the ether of other internet junk. There’s no anchoring to it. There’s no humanity to it, as brilliant as it is,” he said.

The actor’s comments come at a time when several Hollywood bigwigs warn that AI may dilute or replace human creativity.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro recently said that he has no interest in using AI in his movies. “I am not interested, nor will I ever be interested,” the Frankenstein director told NPR in an interview.

DiCaprio most recently appeared in One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and released in September. The film also stars Teyana Taylor.