‘Border 2’: Ahan Shetty’s first look as Indian Navy officer out

Actor Ahan Shetty looks fierce as a navy officer in his first-look poster for Border 2, a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 war drama that starred his father Suniel Shetty as an Indian Army soldier.

“Sarhad ho ya Samandar… Dharti Maa ka har beta ek hi kasam nibhaata hai,” the 29-year-old actor wrote alongside the poster on Instagram.

The poster features Ahan in a military uniform. He can be seen yelling out commands while aiming a large machine gun.

Earlier this year, the makers had announced Ahan’s casting in the upcoming film. Ahan had penned a long note on Instagram, recalling his father’s time on the set of the original film and how it had shaped him as an actor.

“Border is more than a film—it’s a legacy, an emotion, and a dream come true. Ironic how life works—my journey with Border started 29 years ago, when mom visited dad on set while pregnant with me,” the actor wrote.

“I grew up hearing OP Dutta’s legendary stories, holding JP uncle’s hand, and sitting by @nidhiduttaofficial side. I never realised how much those moments would shape my love for cinema and the Indian Armed Forces. Now, being part of Border 2 is an absolute honour,” he added.

Sunny Deol will reprise his role as Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri in the upcoming sequel, set to hit theatres on 23 January, 2026, ahead of Republic Day. The cast also includes Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh, who play valiant soldiers in the film.

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh, known for helming films like Kesari (2019), Punjab 1984 (2014), Jatt & Juliet (2012) and Dil Bole Hadippa! (2009).

Border 2 serves as a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 war drama, Border. The original film, set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, depicted the Battle of Longewala. Sunny Deol essayed the role of Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri, while Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Rakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee also played key roles in the film.