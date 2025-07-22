Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s ‘Saiyaara’ crosses Rs 100-crore mark in India in 4 days

Mohit Suri’s romance musical drama Saiyaara crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the domestic box office in four days, as per latest trade reports.

Released on July 18, the film has so far earned Rs 107.75 crore nett in India, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Starring debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the YRF-backed romance drama opened in Indian theatres with a collection of Rs 21 crore nett. It earned Rs 25 crore nett on Saturday, followed by a massive leap to Rs 37 crore nett on Sunday. On Monday, the film earned approximately Rs 22.50 crore nett at the domestic box office.

According to the makers, the film has earned over Rs 119 crore gross worldwide.

Saiyaara is now the third-highest opening weekend grosser among Hindi films released in 2025. Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava (Rs 113.5 crore nett) and Housefull 5 (Rs 87.5 crore nett) are the only films ahead of the musical romance.

Saiyaara revolves around a struggling singer, Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), who crosses paths with a struggling lyricist Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). As they collab on a song, sparks fly and the duo fall in love. However, Vaani is soon diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer’s disease, threatening to disrupt their bond.

Meanwhile, Anurag Basu’s romance drama Metro… In Dino has maintained a steady momentum at the box office, having earned Rs 49.41 crore nett in India since its July 4 release. The romantic musical boasts an ensemble cast that includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Sheikh.