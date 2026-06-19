‘The last ride’: US President Donald Trump bids farewell to long-serving Air Force One aircraft

President Donald Trump has taken the final journey aboard a Boeing 747-200B aircraft that has served as Air Force One for more than three decades, marking the end of an era in presidential aviation as a Qatar-gifted Boeing 747 prepares to join the fleet.

Trump returned from an official visit to France in the early hours of Thursday aboard the aircraft, which has transported US presidents since the administration of George H.W. Bush. Senior White House officials shared photographs of the iconic plane on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews, describing the trip as its “last ride”.

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"I was honoured to be aboard Air Force One last night on its final flight," Monica Crowley, the US Chief of Protocol, said on X.

"For nearly 40 years, it carried every President since George HW Bush. It wasn't the most modern plane, but it was cosy. And every flight with President Trump was incredibly special. Farewell and thank you, SAM 2900. You served all of us well," Crowley said on Thursday.

Trump's communications director Steven Cheung also paid tribute to the aircraft.

"'Well done, good and faithful servant. 'The Last Ride'," Cheung said in a post on X alongside a picture of the white-and-blue jet.

While the White House has not officially commented on the transition, the US Air Force announced last month that a Boeing 747 gifted by Qatar had completed modification work and flight testing.

According to an NBC News report, Trump is considering taking the inaugural flight aboard the Qatari aircraft during a visit to Mount Rushmore in South Dakota next month as part of celebrations marking America's 250th anniversary.

The Qatar-gifted Boeing 747 has been repainted in a red, white and blue colour scheme, replacing the traditional “Jackie Kennedy” design featuring robin’s egg blue and white that has long been associated with Air Force One.

Pentagon officials told lawmakers in May that the total cost of modifying the Qatari aircraft had not exceeded USD 400 million.

The aircraft is expected to serve as a bridge platform until two new Boeing 747s ordered by the US Air Force at a cost of USD 5.6 billion enter service.

Air Force One is not a specific aircraft but the designation assigned to any plane carrying the president of the United States, meaning multiple aircraft can operate under the call sign when required, according to a US official.

The US Air Force will designate the Qatar-gifted aircraft as the VC-25B.