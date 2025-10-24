After A.R. Rahman, composer Shashwat Sachdev teams up with Hans Zimmer for British Series ‘Virdee’

Composer Shashwat Sachdev, who recently composed tracks for Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has joined hands with two-time Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer for the title theme of the British television series Virdee, as per reports.

Sachdev is best known for composing the music for films such as Uri: The Surgical Strike and Dhurandhar.

Reflecting on this significant milestone, Sachdev said, “The joy of composing across continents is realising that good sound doesn't need translation — it just needs truth. From Mumbai to Los Angeles, it's still the same heartbeat. This collaboration carried humility, pride, and soulfulness all in one breath — a reminder that music isn't made, it’s remembered.”

“Sometimes I feel like a nomad, a gypsy soul travelling through cultures and countries, exploring new musical worlds as I move along this journey — and working with Hans and James was one exceptionally beautiful world that I ever stepped into,” he added.

The six-part British crime thriller Virdee stars Staz Nair as a detective determined to stop a killer preying on Bradford’s Asian community. Created by A. A. Dhand, the thriller is adapted from his own acclaimed crime novels.

Hans Zimmer is also collaborating with A.R. Rahman for Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana.

“This is more than a film. It is a vision meant to transcend borders while honouring the soul of our culture,” Tiwari said during the teaser launch event.

Scheduled for release in two parts during Diwali 2026 and 2027, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.