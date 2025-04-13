MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 13 April 2025

'Adolescence' actor Owen Cooper says he hasn't watched the entire show yet

Created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, the four-episode series released on March 13

PTI Published 13.04.25, 02:02 PM
Adolescence

Owen Cooper in 'Adolescence' File Photo

Actor Owen Cooper, who featured in a globally acclaimed Netflix series "Adolescence", says he hasn't watched the entire show yet.

Created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, the four-episode series released on March 13. It centres around a 13-year-old schoolboy, Jamie Miller (Cooper), who is arrested for the murder of a classmate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cooper said he doesn't like to watch himself. “I haven’t watched the show fully,” he told entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter in an interview.

"I just don’t like watching myself. And now Jack says it’s going into schools … that’s my worst nightmare," he added.

After the success of the show, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that the series will be made available for streaming in schools across the UK.

Cooper added that he might see first, second or the last episode of the show but not third.

"I’m not watching it in my own school. No chance. I’d watch episode one, maybe two and four but not three," he said.

Also starring Graham, the series is directed by Philip Barantini "Adolescence" also emerged as the most-watched limited series in Netflix's history by getting 66.3 million views within two weeks of its release.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Owen Cooper Netflix Adolescence
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Market valuation of 5 of top-10 valued firms surges Rs 84,559 cr, Hindustan Unilever gains big

However, the valuation of TCS tanked Rs 24,295.46 crore to Rs 11,69,474.43 crore
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh.
Quote left Quote right

Govt, oil companies earning profits, while common man burdened with expensive fuel

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT