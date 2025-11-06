Shah Rukh Khan could be Iron Man equivalent in Maddock horror comedy universe: Aditya Sarpotdar

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan could be the “Captain America or Iron Man” equivalent in Maddock horror comedy universe if he were to join it, filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar said in a recent interview.

Reflecting on the possibility of the 60-year-old Hindi cinema star joining his horror-comedy universe, Sarpotdar said, “If Shah Rukh Khan is part of this universe, I think so much can be done, right? What could he become, man? It would be crazy, right? To have Shah Rukh! Definitely he would have a standalone film. But what kind of film, and who would he be?”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Munjya director added that Shah Rukh would be the superstar of the Universe, not its ultimate villain.

“No, no. He can’t be the ultimate villain. Shah Rukh Khan has done great villain roles, we’re all aware of Darr and Ram Jaane and all of that. But now he is the hero. He is the superstar. He has to do something that brings everyone together. He can be more of a Captain America. Or, no, actually, more like Iron Man rather than a Thanos? He has to be the one wearing the glove and doing that click at the very end. That’s what a superstar does,” Sarpotdar told entertainment website Screen.

Maddock horror comedy universe started with Stree in 2018. It was followed by Bhediya (2022), Stree 2 (2024), and Munjya (2024). The director’s latest release, Thamma, serves as the fifth instalment in Maddock Films's horror-comedy universe.

“But I do feel that he has done Ra.One, he has done these superhero films also in his own way and his own space, which he has done really well. And to top that, then you need something crazier, bigger, more scaled up, and something you’ve never thought of,” Sarpotdar added.

Thamma stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. Thamma has so far earned Rs 120.05 crore nett in India since its October 21 release, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Shah Rukh, on the other hand, is currently filming for Siddharth Anand’s highly anticipated film King. The actioner, expected to hit theaters in 2026, will feature the actor alongside Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan.