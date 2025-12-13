Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ crosses Rs 250-crore mark in India on Day 8

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has crossed the Rs 250-crore milestone in India on its eighth day in theatres, the makers said on Saturday.

The spy thriller collected Rs 34.70 crore nett on Day 8.

The film began its box office journey with a collection of 28.60 crore nett in India on Day 1, followed by Rs 33.10 crore nett on the second day. On Day 3, the film earned Rs 44.80 crore nett.

The daily collection dropped to Rs 24.30 crore nett on Monday, but kept gradually rising through the week. Tuesday fetched Rs 28.60 crore nett, followed by Rs 29.20 crore nett on Wednesday and Rs 29.40 crore nett on Thursday.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer has earned Rs 252.70 crore nett so far.

“A fiery Friday at the box office,” the official handle of JioStudios wrote on X.

Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, the film follows an Indian spy working to dismantle Karachi’s mafia network. Directed by Aditya Dhar and inspired by real events, Dhurandhar features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan alongside Singh.

Meanwhile, Nandamuri Balakrishna-led fantasy film Akhanda 2 had a fantastic start at the box office on Friday. The Telugu-language film earned Rs 30.53 crore nett on Day 1 (including paid previews), industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk reported.

On the other hand, the 4k restored version of Ramesh Sippy’s 1975 classic Sholay, which re-released in theatres on Friday, earned Rs 0.30 crore nett on Day 1, as per Sacnilk.