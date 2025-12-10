Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller ‘Dhurandhar’ crosses Rs 150-crore mark in India

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has crossed the Rs 150-crore mark at the domestic box office at the end of its fifth day in theatres, as per the makers of the film.

The spy thriller collected Rs 28.60 crore nett in India on Day 1. The second day added another Rs 33.10 crore nett to the collection. On Sunday, the film earned Rs 44.80 crore nett.

The collections dropped to Rs 24.30 crore nett on Monday, and marginally improved to Rs 28.60 crore nett on Tuesday, taking the total domestic haul to Rs 159.40 crore nett.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer had an overall occupancy of 39.66 per cent on Tuesday, as per industry data tracking portal Sacnilk.

The morning shows clocked 19.23 per cent footfall, which increased to 33.03 per cent for afternoon shows. The evenings shows registered 43.24 per cent occupancy, before peaking at 63.13 per cent for night shows.

“It was a toofani Tuesday for Dhu…ran…dhar,” the official X handle of JioStudios posted.

Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, the film follows an Indian spy working to dismantle Karachi’s mafia network. Directed by Aditya Dhar and inspired by real events, Dhurandhar features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan alongside Singh.

Meanwhile, Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer Tere Ishk Mein is set to cross the Rs 150-crore mark at the domestic box office on Day 12. The romantic drama directed by Aanand L Rai has earned Rs 149.10 crore nett in India so far.