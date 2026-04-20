Adarsh Gourav to reprise his role as Slightly in Ridley Scott’s ‘Alien: Earth’ Season 2

Bollywood actor Adarsh Gourav is set to reprise his role as Slightly in the second season of Alien: Earth, executive produced by Ridley Scott.

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage has joined the cast of the series, which is scheduled to begin filming next month.

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In Season 1 of Alien: Earth, created by Noah Hawley, Gourav played a character named Slightly.

The second season will see Gourav share screen space with a cast including Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, Timothy Olyphant, and Dinklage.

“Being a part of Alien: Earth has been an incredibly special experience for me. The response to season one, especially to my character, has been truly overwhelming and deeply encouraging,” Gourav said in a statement.

“Slightly is such a unique and emotionally complex character, and getting the opportunity to explore his journey further in Season 2 is something I’m really looking forward to,” the actor added.

“Working with a team led by visionaries like Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott is inspiring in every sense, and being surrounded by such talented co-actors pushes you to constantly grow. I’m excited to get back on set and dive into this world again,” Gourav further said.

The 31-year-old actor began his career in acting with Clean Shaven, a segment directed by Anurag Kashyap in the 2018 anthology film Madly. He also starred in films like Mom (2017), The White Tiger (2021), Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023) and Superboys of Malegaon (2025).

Gourav’s latest big-screen outing was the survival thriller Tu Yaa Main alongside Shanaya Kapoor.