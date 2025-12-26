‘A year of gratitude’: Actress-producer Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares more wedding pictures with Raj Nidimoru

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared unseen pictures from her mehendi and wedding with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, whom she married earlier this month, in her 2025 gratitude post.

From celebrating the launch of her new production banner to sharing glimpses from her workout sessions and wedding festivities, Samantha has kept her followers engaged throughout the year. “A year of gratitude,” the actress wrote on Instagram, alongside the pictures she shared on Friday.

In one of the pictures, the actress looked blissful as she flaunted her mehendi while getting clicked during her wedding festivities. She opted for an ethnic yellow suit with a bottle-green dupatta for her mehendi ceremony.

In another picture, Samantha broke into laughter as her husband, Raj Nidimoru, made a quirky facial expression during the ceremony. While the actress looked enthralling in her red Benarasi sari with floral motifs and a golden zari border, Raj donned a crimson kurta set.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on 1 December at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore.

Samantha teamed up with Raj and DK for the Prime Video spy thriller Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She also worked with the director duo on The Family Man and is a part of their upcoming Netflix fantasy action series Rakt Bramhand – The Bloody Kingdom.

Samantha recently announced her second production venture, Maa Inti Bangaram. Meanwhile, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.’s spy drama The Family Man Season 3 is currently streaming on Prime Video.