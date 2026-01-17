MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Actor Glen Powell in talks to star in Sam Esmail's sci-fi thriller 'Tesseract'

Billed as a science fiction thriller, the film comes from Amazon MGM Studios and United Artists’ Scott Stuber

PTI Published 17.01.26, 06:36 PM
Glen Powell

Glen Powell File Photo

Hollywood actor Glen Powell is in talks to feature in Sam Esmail's directorial "Tesseract".

Billed as a science fiction thriller, the film comes from Amazon MGM Studios and United Artists’ Scott Stuber. It is written by Esmail, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The details about the plot of the film are being kept under wraps. It is produced by UA’s Stuber and Nick Nesbitt, Esmail Corp’s Esmail and Chad Hamilton. The "Barbie" actor, along with Dan Cohen are also in negotiations to produce.

Powell's latest work is "Chad Powers", a sports comedy television series created by Powell and Michael Waldron. It features Powell in the lead role alongside Perry Mattfeld, Quentin Plair, Wynn Everett, Frankie Rodriguez, and Steve Zahn.

It released on Hulu in September 2025 and consisted of six episodes. He will next feature in thriller comedy "How to Make a Killing" from A24 and "The Great Beyond", which is directed by J J Abrams.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Glen Powell New Film Sci-fi Thriller
