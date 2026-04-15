‘Saptadingar Guptodhon’ teaser: Abir Chatterjee’s Sonada is back for a new adventure in Sunderbans

Production banner SVF Wednesday dropped the first teaser of their upcoming film Saptadingar Guptodhon on the occasion of Poila Baisakh, offering audiences a first look at the next chapter of the popular Guptodhon franchise.

Directed by Dhrubo Banerjee, the film is set to hit theatres on May 15.

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The teaser signals a shift in scale and setting, taking the story deep into the Sunderbans and into a new mystery tied to the legendary treasures of Pratapaditya.

Abir Chatterjee returns as Subarna Sen aka Sonada, with Ishaa Saha and Arjun Chakrabarty reprising their roles and Jhinuk and Abir. Kaushik Ganguly joins the cast in this instalment.

The teaser opens with a voiceover by Subarna Sen, hinting that another puzzle is already pulling him in. It quickly cuts to sweeping visuals from the Sunderbans — thick forests, fleeting glimpses of danger and scattered clues that lead to a hidden treasure.

Like the previous films in the franchise, the treasure hunt would require solving a puzzle this time also. And the clues refer to several classics from Bengali literature, from Chand Saudagar to Manasa Mangal Kabya.

Speaking about his return to the franchise, Abir Chatterjee said, “Stepping back into Subarna Sen’s shoes never gets old. Every new instalment brings a fresh challenge, and the Sundarbans offer a world unlike anything we have explored before. I hope audiences feel that sense of wonder and danger that we experienced while making this film”.

“Guptodhon franchise is very close to my heart. The legend of Pratapaditya's treasures gave us an incredible canvas to work with, and the Sundarbans added a layer of mystique that I believe will truly captivate viewers. We are thrilled to share this teaser on the auspicious occasion of Poila Boishakh it feels like the perfect beginning,” Dhrubo Banerjee added.

The Guptodhon franchise began with Guptodhoner Sondhane in 2018 and also includes Durgeshgorer Guptodhon (2019), and Karnasubarner Guptodhon (2022).

The first film revolved around the hidden treasure of Mughal prince Shah Shuja, while the second and third instalments centred on riches belonging to Krishnachandra Roy and King Shashanka, respectively.