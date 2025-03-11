Abir Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty start shooting for Bengali action thriller 'Raktabeej 2'

Actors Abir Chatterjee and Mimi Chakraborty have started shooting for Raktabeej 2, a sequel to Shiboprasad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy’s 2023 action thriller, makers Windows Production announced on Tuesday.

“The journey starts from today, See you on the big screen this Puja,” the makers wrote on Facebook, sharing a set of pictures featuring the actors and directors with a clapperboard from the sets of the film.

Earlier, the makers shared a motion poster of the film on X alongside the caption that reads, “When a drop of blood from a raktabeej falls on the ground, thousands of raktabeej are born from it. Raktabeej is coming again this puja. Raktabeej 2.”

Raktabeej, which also starred Victor Banerjee, Anusuya Majumdar, Kanchan Mullick, Ambarish Bhattacharya, and Satyam Bhattacharya in pivotal roles, ran in theatres for over 100 days upon its release on October 19, 2023.

Based on the events of the 2014 Burdwan Blast, Raktabeej narrates the story of Animesh Chatterjee, the President of India (played by Victor Banerjee), who refuses to sign a mercy petition for a terrorist on death row, and later, the terrorist is hanged. Soon after, a bomb goes off in a house in Animesh's neighbourhood in rural Bengal right before his arrival to attend Durga Puja in his ancestral home.

To ensure Animesh’s security and unearth the truth behind the terror activities in the village, a team of investigative officers led by inspector general Pankaj Sinha (Abir Chatterjee) and police officer Sanjukta Mitra (Mimi Chakraborty) embark on a deadly mission.

Actor Ankush Hazra, who featured in the song Gobindo Daant Maje Na and made a special appearance in Raktabeej, will reportedly join the sequel too.

Abir was last seen in Shiboprasad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy’s 2024 film Bohurupi. Mimi, on the other hand, is currently gearing up for her upcoming Bengali web series, Dainee, set to premiere on March 14 on Hoichoi.