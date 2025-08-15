‘Raktabeej 2’: Abir Chatterjee’s cop faces off against Ankush Hazra’s terrorist

Ankush Hazra takes on the mantle of terrorist Munir Alam in the teaser for Raktabeej 2, a sequel to Shiboprasad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy’s 2023 action thriller, dropped by makers Windows Production on Thursday.

The one-minute-48-second-long teaser also features Abir Chatterjee and Mimi Chakraborty as officers of the intelligence bureau and West Bengal police, respectively. Apart from Bengal, the film has been shot in Thailand too.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video begins with flashbacks from the 2023 actioner, where terrorist Munir Alam was killed by law enforcement. A voiceover by Animesh Chatterjee, the President of India (played by Victor Banerjee) claims that whenever the respective governments in India and Bangladesh have tried to normalise the relations between the two nations, extremist groups have tried to thwart the process.

Seema Biswas’s character, who is the head-of-state of Bangladesh, replies one man’s terrorist is another man’s freedom fighter. What follows is a cat-and-mouse chase as intelligence officer Pankaj Sinha (Abir Chatterjee) and West Bengal police officer Sanjukta Mitra (Mimi Chakraborty) hunt for the new leader of the extremists.

Raktabeej 2 also stars Anashua Majumdar, Kanchan Mullick, Subrata Dutta, Koushani Mukherjee, Nusrat Jahan in key roles. The film is set to clash with Dev-starrer Raghu Dakat, and Srabanti Chatterjee’s Devi Chaudhurani at the box office this Durga Puja.