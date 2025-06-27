Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ ends Week 1 with Rs 89 crore nett haul in India

Aamir Khan’s big screen comeback Sitaare Zameen Par ended its first week in theatres collecting Rs 89.15 crore nett in India, trade figures show.

After a modest opening on Friday, R.S. Prasanna-directed comedy-drama saw a significant jump in box-office collections on Saturday, earning Rs 20.2 crore nett in India, nearly double its opening day figure of Rs 10.7 crore nett. Sunday added another Rs 27.25 crore nett to the earnings.

The collections dropped to Rs 8.5 crore nett on Monday, followed by Rs 8.50 crore nett on Tuesday. According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 7.25 crore nett on Wednesday, followed by Rs 6.75 crore nett on Thursday.

Sitaare Zameen Par is the fifth-highest Week 1 grosser Hindi film of 2025 after Chhaava (Rs 219 crore nett), Housefull 5 (Rs 127.25 crore nett), Raid 2 (Rs 95.75 crore nett) and Sikandar (Rs 90.25 crore nett).

Billed as a spiritual successor to Aamir’s 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, the new film follows the story of Gulshan (played by Aamir), a temperamental basketball coach sentenced to community service after a brush with the cops. He finds himself reluctantly coaching a team of neurodivergent individuals, only to be transformed by their resilience.

Genelia Deshmukh plays Sunita, Gulshan’s wife. The film also stars Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh, Brijendra Kala, and Ankita Sehgal. Sitaare Zameen Par also marks the acting debut for Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa and Naman Mishra.

Meanwhile, Dhanush-starrer Kuberaa is holding its own at the box office. The Sekhar Kammula-directed thriller has earned Rs 69 crore nett in seven days, as per Sacnilk. The crime thriller also features Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh in key roles.