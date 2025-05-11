Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan remember makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad: ‘True magician who pushed Indian cinema ahead’

Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were among the Bollywood celebrities who paid their respects to National award-winning makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad, following his death in Mumbai on Saturday.

Aamir, who had worked with Gaikwad in Dangal and PK, hailed Gaikwad as “a true master of his craft” in a social media post shared by his home banner Aamir Khan Productions.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is with great sorrow that we say goodbye to the legendary make-up artist Vikram Gaikwad. I had the pleasure of working with him in films like 'Dangal', 'PK' and 'Rang De Basanti', to name a few. He was a true master of his craft, and his work transformed many actors into unforgettable characters that will live forever on screen. Heartfelt condolences to the family from me, and everyone at AKP. We will miss you Dada," the 60-year-old star said in a statement.

Instagram

Varun recalled working with Gaikwad in the 2015 film Badlapur. “I had the [pleasure] to work with Vikram Gaikwad sir in Badlapur. He helped me design every detail of my look. A true magician who pushed Indian cinema ahead. Thank u dada Om shanti,” reads Varun’s note on his Instagram story.

Instagram

Ranveer Singh, who worked with Gaikwad in sports drama 83, shared the makeup artist's picture on his Instagram Story. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, called Gaikwad "a gentle soul with a gracious stroke of genius”. Arjun and Gaikwad had worked together in the 2019 film Panipat.

Instagram

Parineeti Chopra also remembered Gaikwad in an Instagram post, “It was an honour to work with you, learn from you, see your magic. Eternally in awe of you,” she wrote.

"RIP Dada Om Shanti," wrote Anushka Sharma. Sonam Kapoor, who had worked with the late artist in films such as Delhi-6 and Mausam, thanked Gaikwad for his contribution to cinema.

"Om shanti Vikram dada. Thank you for making me Bittu, Aayat and many more and for your love and support,” reads Sonam’s post.

Instagram

Gaikwad worked as a makeup artist in multiple Hindi, Marathi, and South Indian films, including 83, Shakuntala Devi, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Sanju, Dangal, PK, 3 Idiots, Omkara, Balgandharva, Katyar Kaljat Ghusali, Ponniyin Selvan and O Kadhal Kanmani. He won the National Award for best makeup artist in 2012 for the Vidya Balan-starrer Dirty Picture, followed by another win for Bengali movie Jaatishwar in 2014. Gaikwad was 61 at the time of his death.