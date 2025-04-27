‘Truly a director's actor’: ‘Aamar Boss’ director Nandita Roy praises Rakhee Gulzar

Iconic actor Rakhee Gulzar, who plays a mother in the upcoming Bengali film 'Aamar Boss', is "truly a director's actor," said filmmaker Nandita Roy on Saturday.

'Aamar Boss' tells the story of a complex relationship between a mother and her son.

Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay, who also co-directs the film, portrays Animesh Goswami, the head of a publishing startup and a devoted, caring son.

He looks after his ailing and elderly mother, Subhra Goswami—played by Rakhee.

"Rakheeji is apt for the role. When I wrote the script, I could see her in front of my eyes. So, I just wanted her to be there for the film," Roy told PTI.

Describing the 'Kabhi Kabhie' actor as "absolutely a director's actor," Roy said, "She listens to the director's words, and when we ask her to do something, she follows it minutely." However, being a brilliant actor who thinks a lot about her character, Gulzar "of course has her own logic and reason behind doing a scene," Roy added.

"And if she has it (logic), she talks it out and discusses it with us. She thinks and prepares a lot for her role," Roy said about the 77-year-old Padma Shri awardee, who made her debut in the Bengali film 'Badhu Baran' in 1967. Her first Hindi film was 'Jeevan Mrityu' (1970).

She has acted in over 100 films.

While Roy remained tight-lipped about the film's storyline, it was known that in 'Aamar Boss', Subhra essays a mercurial, warm-hearted, and adorable elderly woman who refuses to play second fiddle at home and outside.

She insists on accompanying her son to his workplace as many hilarious and interesting developments follow.

To a question, Roy said, "My job is to tell a story to my audiences, and I tell stories that I personally like. Then I have to think if I can translate my story into celluloid and if it reaches my audience." Mukherjee shared his excitement, saying, "'Aamar Boss' is more than just a film; it’s a conversation about the balance we struggle to maintain between our personal and professional lives. Working with Raakheedi has been an absolute honour. Her presence on set, her energy and the depth she brings to the character of Shubhra Goswami made every scene magical." "'Aamar Boss' is a powerful social drama that delves into generational gaps, familial bonds, and the humanity often lost in the corporate grind," he added.

The director duo had made several blockbusters in Bengali, from 'Ichhe' (2011) to 'Muktodhara' (2012), 'Ramdhanu' (2014), 'Bela Seshe' (2015), 'Praktan' (2016), 'Belashuru' (2022), and 'Raktabeej' (2023), among others — all having well-laid-out narratives upholding socio-economic realities and values.

Expecting 'Aamar Boss' to be equally liked by the audience, she said, "It makes us happy when lots of people watch the movie, lots of people enjoy it, and tell me about it." Apart from Gulzar and Mukherjee, the film, slated to release on May 9, also features Shruti Das, Sauraseni Maitra and Gaurab Chatterjee in pivotal roles.





