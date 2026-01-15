MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Ramayana’ collaboration with Hans Zimmer ‘terrifying’, ‘complicated’: AR Rahman

The Oscar-winning composer said he and Zimmer have only completed a few joint sessions so far

Entertainment Web Desk Published 15.01.26, 04:10 PM
A.R. Rahman with Hans Zimmer

A.R. Rahman with Hans Zimmer File picture

Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman has described his collaboration with Grammy winner Hans Zimmer on Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana as “terrifying” and “complicated”.

Speaking in a recent interview, Rahman said that he and Zimmer have only completed a few joint sessions so far.

“It’s terrifying for both of us. We’re scoring something so iconic and so important to the world. So in the promo, I think he had a soundscape, then I took that and added the Sanskrit words at the end and everything,” Rahman told The Hollywood Reporter.

“What’s complicated is that we’re taking something so epic, which every Indian knows, and we have to give them something new. We have to give something to the world — from India to the world,” he added.

Rahman further said that the process has required him to unlearn conventional instincts associated with musical interpretations of the epic, while remaining anchored in its cultural and spiritual legacy.

“So what does it take? We have to unlearn certain things, like how our instincts demand, ‘Oh, this is how Ramayana should be done,’ but also imbibe the timeless quality that exists in the culture,” he said.

Rahman revealed that he is working closely with lyricist Dr Kumar Vishwas, whom he described as deeply immersed in the world of Ramayana and the Hindi language.

“Every atom of his body speaks Ramayana. He comes up with lyrics like that, and he’s a very kind person. So we’re having fun, and it’s new,” Rahman said.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana.

The film is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

Ramayana is scheduled to release in two parts, with the first instalment hitting theatres on Diwali 2026, followed by the second part on Diwali 2027.

